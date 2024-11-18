Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Down 11.3% in October

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hongli Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Hongli Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 22,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,025. Hongli Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

About Hongli Group

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

