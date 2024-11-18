Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Down 11.3% in October

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hongli Group Trading Up 3.4 %
Hongli Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 22,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,025. Hongli Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.
About Hongli Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hongli Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.