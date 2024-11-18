Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $1,769,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $47,698,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,821,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $193.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.29 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.