Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $1,769,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $47,698,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,821,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $193.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.29 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Ingalls Industries
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.