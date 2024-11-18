iExec RLC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.45 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $133.97 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00002027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00006056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,457.62 or 1.00141122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00006402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00010623 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00050844 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.98684549 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.78583349 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $18,115,667.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.