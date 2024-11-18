IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Down 8.4% in October

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of IGMS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 262,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,670. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.19). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,534.03% and a negative return on equity of 155.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
IGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
