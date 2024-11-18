Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Immutep Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Immutep stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. Immutep has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.25 and a current ratio of 18.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMP. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Immutep in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Immutep by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Immutep by 269.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Immutep by 4.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

