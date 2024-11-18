Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,700 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 4,710,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53,207.0 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Trading Up 2.6 %

IFSUF opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. The company builds and manages digital and shared infrastructures, which houses the radio transmission equipment of mobile, FWA, and IoT telecom operators; provides pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

