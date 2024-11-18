ING Groep NV Invests $1.13 Million in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.8 %

Hexcel stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.92. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

