Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INGM. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

INGM opened at $22.75 on Monday. Ingram Micro has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

