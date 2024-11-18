Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Innate Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

About Innate Pharma

NASDAQ:IPHA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

Recommended Stories

