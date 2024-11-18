Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 29.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter worth $155,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

