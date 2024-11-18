Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Buys 41,411 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin bought 41,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,150.15.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76. The firm has a market cap of C$330.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.64 and a twelve month high of C$5.38.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.27). Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of C$430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.3798828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFW. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

