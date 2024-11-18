Insider Buying: Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Director Buys $37,340.00 in Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $224,562.76. The trade was a 19.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $37.14 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $847,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $3,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,540,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 31.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

