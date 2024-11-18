Insider Buying: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Colman purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,509.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of EFN stock traded up C$1.20 on Monday, hitting C$28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.37. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EFN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.50.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

