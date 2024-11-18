Insider Selling: 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Sells 8,563 Shares of Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $12,073.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,339,654.02. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Yaacov Nagar sold 30,662 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $47,219.48.

On Friday, November 8th, Yaacov Nagar sold 13,771 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $22,309.02.

On Monday, November 4th, Yaacov Nagar sold 37,832 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $53,343.12.

On Thursday, October 31st, Yaacov Nagar sold 462 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $753.06.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $78,865.89.

Shares of 374Water stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.04. 335,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,858. 374Water Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 374Water by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 396,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 374Water during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in 374Water during the second quarter worth $33,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in 374Water by 26.4% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in 374Water by 299.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

