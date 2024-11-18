Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,696,097 shares in the company, valued at $19,250,700.95. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $323,100.00.
  • On Thursday, August 22nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $63,807.48.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.45. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 185,854 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

