Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $21,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860. This trade represents a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFSL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,769. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 418.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 585.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

