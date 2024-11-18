inSure DeFi Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $86.65 million and approximately $290,074.17 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00006065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,417.27 or 0.99867573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00006627 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00010630 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00051262 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

