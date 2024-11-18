Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Short Interest Update

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,691,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 2,219,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Integral Diagnostics stock remained flat at $2.10 on Friday. Integral Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

