Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Short Interest Update

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,691,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 2,219,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of Integral Diagnostics stock remained flat at $2.10 on Friday. Integral Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.
Integral Diagnostics Company Profile
