Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDN. DA Davidson lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE:IDN opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a P/E ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

