Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 52,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,161. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

