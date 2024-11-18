Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 52,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,161. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.