Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCU traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,879. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

