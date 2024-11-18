Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSJU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. 4,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,160. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

