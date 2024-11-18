Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:BSJU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. 4,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,160. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.