Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSJU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. 4,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,160. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

