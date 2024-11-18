Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Stock Position Lifted by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,872 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $116,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 203,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 72,820 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 712.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $70.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

