InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,267. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.