InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSXGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,267. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.