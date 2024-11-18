Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $380,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 0.2% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after buying an additional 1,237,884 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 516,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $365.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

