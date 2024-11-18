io.net (IO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $125.77 Million

io.net (IO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, io.net has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. io.net has a market cap of $216.39 million and $125.77 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One io.net token can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00002517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for io.net is io.net. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

Buying and Selling io.net

io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation.

