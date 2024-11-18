ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,189,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 5,575,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

ioneer Stock Performance

GSCCF stock opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. ioneer has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.25.

Get ioneer alerts:

ioneer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.