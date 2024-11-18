ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,189,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 5,575,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.
ioneer Stock Performance
GSCCF stock opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. ioneer has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.25.
ioneer Company Profile
