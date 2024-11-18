IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Trading Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.38. 10,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 31,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on IperionX in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IperionX during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IperionX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 337,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in IperionX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IperionX in the third quarter valued at $529,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

