iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 438,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,117. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1594 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

