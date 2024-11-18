iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Eq LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Eq LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.