iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 417462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $555.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 287,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 83,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.