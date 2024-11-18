iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 364.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,884 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.