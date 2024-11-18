iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 43363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $661.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,097,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,483,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 481,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 213,332 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

