iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 914,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $202,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $228.48 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $175.15 and a one year high of $242.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.