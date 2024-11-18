iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $98,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $172.52 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $181.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

