iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Position Lowered by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,333,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,163,000 after acquiring an additional 860,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,198,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 481,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 236,257 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,108,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 859,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,889,000 after buying an additional 88,443 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

