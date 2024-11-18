iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,132 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.34 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

