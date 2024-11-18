iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Eq LLC

Eq LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $98.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.