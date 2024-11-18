iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $608,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $128.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $133.12.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

