iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $423,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $112.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.46 and a 12-month high of $117.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

