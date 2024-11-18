iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 6.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $26,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,270,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,182,000 after buying an additional 61,704 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,525,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,676,000 after acquiring an additional 57,794 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,491,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 632,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,351,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

LRGF stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

