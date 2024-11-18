Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,442 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,747,000 after buying an additional 1,957,613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after buying an additional 1,653,505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 347.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after buying an additional 1,330,135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,400,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 898,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.