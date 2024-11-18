J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.7% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 47,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,044,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.48 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

