J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 301 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SYK opened at $390.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.54. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $282.35 and a 1 year high of $392.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.