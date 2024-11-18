J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $126.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

