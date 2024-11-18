J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 89,389.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,046,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 104,468.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,526,120,000 after acquiring an additional 791,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,127,000 after acquiring an additional 435,358 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 184,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,218 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $86,282,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $1,047.37 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $708.75 and a 1-year high of $1,068.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $969.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $871.62. The firm has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 64.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,019.62.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

