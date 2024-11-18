J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.12 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

