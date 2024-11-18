J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 50,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 93.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 42,495 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $297.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.14. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.12 and a 52-week high of $309.37.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,200. This trade represents a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,384.66. The trade was a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,792 shares of company stock valued at $27,691,708. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

