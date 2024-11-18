Jackson Hill Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 5.0% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.28 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

