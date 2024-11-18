Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JANX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of JANX stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 3.52. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. The business’s revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $92,364.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,310. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,171.16. This represents a 8.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,610 shares of company stock valued at $19,288,666. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

